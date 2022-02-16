Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $142.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.15.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.
A number of equities analysts have commented on SMG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.88.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.
