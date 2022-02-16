Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 498000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of C$399.25 million and a PE ratio of -21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

