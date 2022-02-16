Horizon Investments LLC Raises Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $2,842,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 33.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 41.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 43,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sysco by 40.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 757,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,495,000 after purchasing an additional 217,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 47.8% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 950,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,652,000 after purchasing an additional 307,440 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,422 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYY opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.63.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

