Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 112 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 52,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $9,223,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $4,391,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Shares of FANG opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $136.55.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

