Horizon Investments LLC Invests $242,000 in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $561,142,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,417 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,146.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 773,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 766,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $134.98 on Wednesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

