Horizon Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,799 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,347,000 after acquiring an additional 252,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,566,000 after acquiring an additional 90,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,111,000 after acquiring an additional 172,484 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Corning by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,489,000 after acquiring an additional 328,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corning by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,901,000 after acquiring an additional 622,015 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Corning’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

