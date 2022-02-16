Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John C. Kennedy Buys 3,000 Shares

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John C. Kennedy bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $15,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HZN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. 35,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.82. Horizon Global Co. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Horizon Global by 873.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

