Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.510-$3.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.08 billion-$131.08 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $33.42.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
