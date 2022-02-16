Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.510-$3.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.08 billion-$131.08 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the third quarter worth $818,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 902.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 34,549 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 108,743 shares during the period. 5.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.