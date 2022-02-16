Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Director David S. Lobel Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. Holley Inc has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $13.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

HLLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

