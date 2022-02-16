Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.31

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock opened at GBX 117.60 ($1.59) on Wednesday. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 114 ($1.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 130.40 ($1.76). The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 19,546.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 123.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28.

In other Hipgnosis Songs Fund news, insider Andrew Sutch bought 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £782.08 ($1,058.29).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

