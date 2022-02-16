Hillstream BioPharma Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire on February 21st (NASDAQ:HILS)

Hillstream BioPharma’s (NASDAQ:HILS) quiet period will expire on Monday, February 21st. Hillstream BioPharma had issued 3,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Hillstream BioPharma’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of Hillstream BioPharma stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Hillstream BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $4.24.
