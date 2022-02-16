HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.64% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JSCP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 8,153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000.

NYSEARCA:JSCP opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.85. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $48.58 and a 1-year high of $50.62.

