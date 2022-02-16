HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 3,883 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 2,106.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average is $72.72. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on PNR shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.36.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

