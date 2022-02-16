HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.79. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

