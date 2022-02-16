HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Unum Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Unum Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.85.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

