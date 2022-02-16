HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 18,921 Shares of ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Merger ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Merger ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,010,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,297,000 after buying an additional 106,218 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Merger ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Merger ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Merger ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of ProShares Merger ETF stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. ProShares Merger ETF has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07.

