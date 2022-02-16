HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 99 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 64.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 321,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,536,000 after acquiring an additional 126,154 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,316,000 after acquiring an additional 49,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.75.

Shares of WD opened at $139.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

