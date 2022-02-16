HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.26 Million

Equities analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) will report $89.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.70 million. HighPeak Energy posted sales of $11.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 671.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full year sales of $210.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $201.28 million to $220.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $737.34 million, with estimates ranging from $670.78 million to $803.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HighPeak Energy.

HPK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HPK stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 31,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,274. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.07 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,200 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,801 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

