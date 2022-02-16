Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.53

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.53 and last traded at $54.01, with a volume of 2879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.07.

HIBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $775.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $77.43.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 731.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

