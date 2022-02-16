Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.53

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.53 and last traded at $54.01, with a volume of 2879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.07.
HIBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.
The firm has a market capitalization of $775.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $77.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.
In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 731.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)
Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hibbett Sports (HIBB)
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.