Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Trading Down 3.2%

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,950 ($26.39) and last traded at GBX 1,974 ($26.71). 83,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 122,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,040 ($27.60).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,259.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,366.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 2.47.

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

