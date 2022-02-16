Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Trading Down 3.2%

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,950 ($26.39) and last traded at GBX 1,974 ($26.71). 83,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 122,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,040 ($27.60).
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,259.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,366.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 2.47.
Herald Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HRI)
