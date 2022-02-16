Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Robert W. Baird

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.66. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,453,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 10.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,422,000 after purchasing an additional 302,350 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Henry Schein by 73.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Henry Schein by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,690,000 after purchasing an additional 209,220 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

