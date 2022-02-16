Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Robert W. Baird

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.
NASDAQ HSIC opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.66. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,453,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 10.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,422,000 after purchasing an additional 302,350 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Henry Schein by 73.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Henry Schein by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,690,000 after purchasing an additional 209,220 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
