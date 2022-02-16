Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.750-$4.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Henry Schein also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.75-4.91 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.33.

HSIC stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.18. The company had a trading volume of 98,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.67. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

