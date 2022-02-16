Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 137.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 53,373 shares during the period.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HCICU opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $12.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.