Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $54.54

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.54 and traded as low as $53.74. Heineken shares last traded at $54.37, with a volume of 39,472 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Heineken from €101.00 ($114.77) to €108.00 ($122.73) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Heineken from €91.00 ($103.41) to €94.00 ($106.82) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

