HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $70.12

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.12 and traded as high as $74.16. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $74.16, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.01.
HeidelbergCement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)
