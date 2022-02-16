HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 180.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HEI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,929,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,572,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of HEICO by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 101,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 175,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

HEI stock opened at $143.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $509.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.59 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.18%.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.