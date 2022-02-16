Head to Head Survey: BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) & Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Compass (NYSE:COMP) and BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and BTRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -5.95% -202.41% -12.75% BTRS N/A -20.15% -12.91%

62.0% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of BTRS shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compass and BTRS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $3.72 billion 0.93 -$270.20 million N/A N/A BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.91) -7.01

BTRS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Compass and BTRS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 9 0 2.82 BTRS 0 1 7 0 2.88

Compass currently has a consensus price target of $20.30, suggesting a potential upside of 130.68%. BTRS has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 115.52%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than BTRS.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

