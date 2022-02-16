Head to Head Contrast: Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Chino Commercial Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chino Commercial Bancorp and CF Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chino Commercial Bancorp 23.96% N/A N/A CF Bankshares 28.54% 18.16% 1.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and CF Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chino Commercial Bancorp $13.07 million 2.61 $3.13 million $1.17 10.93 CF Bankshares $102.38 million 1.13 $29.61 million $3.20 6.79

CF Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chino Commercial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CF Bankshares beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in holding the stock of the Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. and of other subsidiaries it may acquire or establish. Chino Commercial Bank was founded on December 8, 1999, while Chino Commercial Bancorp was incorporated on March 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Chino, CA.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.