Head to Head Comparison: PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) and Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) and Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itaú Corpbanca has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Itaú Corpbanca, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Itaú Corpbanca 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Itaú Corpbanca shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Itaú Corpbanca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A Itaú Corpbanca 1.76% 4.49% 0.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Itaú Corpbanca’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $7.87 billion 3.28 $1.96 billion N/A N/A Itaú Corpbanca $2.01 billion 0.55 -$1.05 billion $0.04 81.50

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than Itaú Corpbanca.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers. The Commercial segment consists of loans, deposits, and other transactions by medium scale commercial and business banking customers. The Retail segment comprises of loans granted to business entities or individuals with micro-scale to small; and products or other services such as deposits, payment transactions, and other transactions belonging to micro and small customers. The Treasury & Markets segment offers treasury activities of the bank including foreign exchange, money market, and fixed income; and international banking, capital markets, and supervision of the foreign office. The Head Office segment manages the assets and liabilities of the group other than those managed by other operating segments. The Subsidiaries-Insurance segment covers all transactions conducted by subsidiaries engaged in life insurance, health insurance, and general insuran

About Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services. The Colombia segment offers commercial and retail banking and treasury and international business operations. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

