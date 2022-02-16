HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

HCI Group has raised its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. HCI Group has a dividend payout ratio of 114.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect HCI Group to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 320.0%.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.80. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $139.80. The firm has a market cap of $684.87 million, a P/E ratio of 107.76 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in HCI Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCI Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HCI Group by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in HCI Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HCI Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

