Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.96

Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.96 and last traded at $41.94, with a volume of 657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.41.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

