Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.07. Hawaiian has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.17%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hawaiian by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Hawaiian by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hawaiian by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

