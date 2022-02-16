Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,436 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.95% of Hasbro worth $116,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 18.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

HAS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.36. 9,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,156. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.72.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.44%.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

