Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Reaches $107.85 on Major Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $107.85 or 0.00245227 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $72.24 million and $17.87 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011045 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 118.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 686,178 coins and its circulating supply is 669,763 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

