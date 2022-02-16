Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the January 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.9 days.

HDIUF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.0965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

