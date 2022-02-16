Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBRIY. Morgan Stanley raised Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.46) to GBX 570 ($7.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

