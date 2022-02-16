Handshake Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $526,112.00 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $107.49 million and $526,112.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Handshake has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,223.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.56 or 0.07142266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.37 or 0.00294788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.64 or 0.00770260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00013317 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009855 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00074784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.97 or 0.00409220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00219151 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 466,307,439 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.