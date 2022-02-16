Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Halma alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.20 price target on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of Halma stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.28. Halma has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $43.87.

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halma (HLMAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.