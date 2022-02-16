H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HEOFF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. raised their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of HEOFF opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $172.15 million, a PE ratio of 65.02 and a beta of 0.68. H2O Innovation has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $2.41.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

