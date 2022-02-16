Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 776 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,518,000 after acquiring an additional 70,243 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,133,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,429.76 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,542.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,517.84.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.