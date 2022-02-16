Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,560 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFT. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 22.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

AFT stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.