Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.43 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $55,774,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $534,963,000 after buying an additional 154,534 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $385.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $413.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

