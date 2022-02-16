Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,624 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 7.71% of Colicity worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLI. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colicity during the second quarter worth $1,948,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the second quarter worth about $708,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the second quarter worth about $2,925,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the second quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the third quarter worth about $103,000.

Colicity stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. Colicity Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $10.09.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

