Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 1,483 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ opened at $432.00 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $491.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $642.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.23.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.