Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,651 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Cowen began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.46.

CRSP stock opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 2.10. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.08). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

