GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,927 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $106,947,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,543,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,221,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $26.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.64.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.