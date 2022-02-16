GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 26,335 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,335 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Sierra Wireless worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $570.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.10. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWIR. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

