GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $323,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 907.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $171.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.66 and its 200-day moving average is $158.68. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $174.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,870 shares of company stock worth $28,623,203. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

