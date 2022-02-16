GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $334,000 Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kirby were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,441,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,965,000 after acquiring an additional 126,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kirby by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,978,000 after buying an additional 58,010 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kirby by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,494,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,681,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in Kirby by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,363,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,710,000 after buying an additional 139,005 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kirby by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 915,812 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,535,000 after buying an additional 28,603 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kirby news, Director J H. Pyne sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $39,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 19,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,287,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,917 shares of company stock worth $2,882,368. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.10.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

