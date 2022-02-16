GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 49,657 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 63,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after buying an additional 299,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Shares of PLAY opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 87.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

